Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,835 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

