Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15).
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,955,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,298,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
