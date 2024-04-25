ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

ADT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.