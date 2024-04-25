Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 157 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,428,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

MCK stock opened at $535.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

