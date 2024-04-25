Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $17.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,739 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
