Sify Technologies Limited to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.