Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) PT Lowered to $5.50

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $692.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 247,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

