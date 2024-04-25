KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,202,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,655,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

