Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 390 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 97,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

