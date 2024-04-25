WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.10-16.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. WEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $233.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.29.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $2,890,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,230,615.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

