iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.16. 21,340,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,055,398. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

