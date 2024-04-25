iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 152,235 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.12. 6,802,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,092,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

