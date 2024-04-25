iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.89.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

