iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.89.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
