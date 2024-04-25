iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.16. 931,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.