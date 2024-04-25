Carret Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 102.2% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 73.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,965,000 after buying an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $20,797,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6,662.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 1,002,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,925. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

