Insider Selling: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Sells £146,929.50 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,545 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,510 ($117.47), for a total transaction of £146,929.50 ($181,484.07).

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 9,565 ($118.14) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 8,860 ($109.44) and a 1 year high of £118.50 ($146.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,807.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,949.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,255.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,905.66%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.