Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$105.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.69.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$96.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$101.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

