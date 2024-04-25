StockNews.com Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $635.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $641.40 and its 200-day moving average is $601.86. Intuit has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

