LifeStance Health Group’s (LFST) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.34. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 44,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $281,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,868. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.