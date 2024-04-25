Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,371.55 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00006472 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.18 million and approximately $47,371.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.33 or 1.00009489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00100144 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.113635 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $26,901.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.