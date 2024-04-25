Gode Chain Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $31,244.23 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

