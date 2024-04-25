Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.31. 668,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.55 and a 200-day moving average of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

