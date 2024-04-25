Guild of Guardians Trading 36.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $56.95 million and $1.30 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

