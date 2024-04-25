Focusrite plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TUNE opened at GBX 356 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Focusrite has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.53). The company has a market cap of £208.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.58.

In related news, insider Sally McKone purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($24,886.36). In other Focusrite news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol bought 3,386 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,337.82). Also, insider Sally McKone purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($24,886.36). 37.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

