ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Down 86.4% in April

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFIN. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

XFIN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 1,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. ExcelFin Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

