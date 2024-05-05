U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 537,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,969,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.55. The company has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

