Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 986,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.