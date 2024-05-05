U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,130 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,398,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. 5,925,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,240. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

