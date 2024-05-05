Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

LRGF traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 55,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.