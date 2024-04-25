Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS EGMCF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 353,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Emergent Metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
