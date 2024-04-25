Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGMCF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 353,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Emergent Metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

