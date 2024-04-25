CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of CK Infrastructure stock remained flat at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. CK Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $30.27.
About CK Infrastructure
