CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of CK Infrastructure stock remained flat at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. CK Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

