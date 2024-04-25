Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 2,108.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,641. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.90.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

