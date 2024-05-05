AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 961,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,254,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 39.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 254,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AtriCure by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.