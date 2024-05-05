12,099 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,857,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

