Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $257.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $272.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 24.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

