TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

TechTarget stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 213,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 160.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 29.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

