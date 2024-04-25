Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.14. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 11,131,642 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 134,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

