Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

APPS opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.48. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

