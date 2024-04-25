CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

