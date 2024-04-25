Comparing Dakota Gold (DC) & Its Rivals

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dakota Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1131 2461 2998 108 2.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.17 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 7.55

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.21% -4.69% -4.33%

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

