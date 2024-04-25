MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Financial Survey

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -11.38% -17.02% -7.22% MSP Recovery -731.32% -12.92% -6.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $201.19 million 0.36 -$22.89 million ($0.54) -2.99 MSP Recovery $7.70 million 17.74 -$56.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares Brightcove and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.01, meaning that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brightcove and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 1 1 0 2.50 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.05%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Brightcove beats MSP Recovery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

