Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 7,694,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,176,647. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

