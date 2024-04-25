Community Bank N.A. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,405,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

