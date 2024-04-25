CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CNA Financial worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 84.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CNA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,229. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.44 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.