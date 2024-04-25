Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 169,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,415. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.