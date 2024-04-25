Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 10,176,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,758,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

