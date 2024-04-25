Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,949,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 295.8% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 704,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. 458,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.