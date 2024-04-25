Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 947,115 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,556 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 781,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CALM opened at $58.82 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

