First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

