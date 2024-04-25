ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 22.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,079,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

